Youth killed, minor inured in road accident in Uri

Noor ul Haq
One person was killed while as a minor was injured in a road accident in Uri subdivision of Baramulla district on Monday.
Police said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK05B 0346 met with an accident at Dhani Syeda area of Uri on Monday resulting in on the spot death of driver while a minor who was also travelling in vehicle received serious injuries.
The deceased identified as Irshad Ahmad Tantray 26, son of Abdul Rahman Tantray was a resident of Sheeri Baramulla. The dead body was taken to Mohra hospital for autopsy.
Police said that the deceased was working with a famous restaurant 'Lovely Sweets’ at Baramulla and was driving an ice cream van when he met with an accident.