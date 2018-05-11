Youth killed in cross-border firing in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A youth was killed in cross-border firing along Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir late last night.
Incharge SSP Poonch Anwar-ul-Haq said Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing during the intervening night of May 10/11 on Indian Army posts at Baghal Dhara. He said the Indian army retaliated back and the firing continued intermittently for several hours.
Due to firing from across the border, one youth identified as Mohammad Ikhlaq (22) son of Mohammad Sadiq resident of Kalisan Baghal Dhara received serious injuries and died on the spot, the officer added.
He said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of law and further investigations have been initiated. (GNS)