Youth killed during Noorbagh CASO

Amid clashes, thousands attend funeral prayer of deceased youth
He was killed by troops in cold blood: Family
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 27:
A 24-year-old youth was killed in alleged forces’ firing during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Noorbagh area of Srinagar in the wee hours on Thursday.
A police spokesman said based on credible input, forces cordoned a cluster of houses at Noorbagh, where the hiding militants fired indiscriminately resulting causing death of a youth Mohammad Saleem Malik son of Mohammad Yaqoob Malik of Bhagwanpora, Noorbagh.
Deputy Inspector General of police central Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi told Rising Kashmir that the youth was killed in firing from militants when forces were laying initial cordon in the area.
“It was dark. From the open space, militants fired towards the forces in which he was killed,” he said.
Saleem worked as maker of school bags at a local manufacturing unit. His father runs a small provisional shop near his house. His mother is a housewife and his brother works as a salesman. His two younger sisters are unmarried.
Although, the CASO was lifted from Noorbagh area after militants managed to escape from the area, a contingent of forces was deployed and barricades were placed at several places to restrict movement of public after youth’s killing.
Saleem’s family said at around 4 am they heard a burst of gunfire outside their house.
“We suspected that thieves might have entered in our compound. My brother (Saleem) ventured out of house to see sheep in the cattle shed. He was killed in a cold blood by troops,” Saleem’s elder brother, Mehrajuddin told Rising Kashmir.
Another relative of Saleem said he never picked up a stone in his hand.
“Over 20 bullets were pumped into his body,” he said.
Police said CASO was launched in the area following inputs bout the presence of militants there.
After the killing of youth, clashes broke out near Eidgah area when force personnel tried to stop mourners, who were carrying body of the deceased youth.
Witnesses said clashes erupted after forces tried to stop mourners from taking deceased’s body for burial to Eidgah. The force personnel fired tear smoke shells to disperse the mourners.
People, however, managed to take the body to Eidgah where thousands participated in his funeral prayers.
Saleem’s body was laid to rest amid protests and pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.
The angry youth pelted stones on force personnel, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellets, injuring over a dozen youth.
The injured were shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.
The students of University of Kashmir offered funeral prayers in absentia for Saleem while students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora skipped their classes and protested against the civilian killing.
Authorities suspended mobile internet services in Srinagar for the day. The low speed internet service was restored in the evening.
