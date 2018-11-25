Youth killed during clashes in Shopian

Javid SofiShopian
A youth was killed during clashes between civilians and government forces near gunfight site at Batagund village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.
The slain youth was identified as Nauman Ashraf Bhat son of Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Boulso Kulgam. He was hit by bullet during clashes at Batagund and was shifted to district hospital Kulgam.
Local residents said he was declared dead brought dead by doctors at the hospital.
Earlier, clashes broke out between civilians and government forces following the killing of militants in a gunfight at Batagund.
Over 11 civilians were injured during clashes and they were being treated at different hospitals in Kashmir.
With the killing of a civilian, the overall death toll reached eight in Shopian.
Earlier, six militants and an Army man were killed in a fierce gun battle at Batagund.