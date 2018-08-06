Youth killed at Farooq Abdullah’s residence laid to rest amid protests

Murfad fired at outside entry gate by sentry: Eyewitness
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Devastated by the killing of their young son under mysterious circumstances men at private residence of Farooq Abdullah in Bathindi, the family members Sunday laid his body to rest amid protests here on Sunday.
Syeed Murfad Shah (25), a resident of Chinore locality in the outskirts of Jammu, was killed when he allegedly drove his XUV into the heavily fortified residence of the former chief minister at Bhatindi on Saturday before being shot dead by forces.
The burial was followed by massive demonstration against the National Conference leadership and CRPF men at Bantalab.
Hundreds of people from across Jammu division participated in the protest demonstration including women when they kept the body of Syed Murfad Shah, son of Imzad Hussain Shah, resident of Mendhar in Poonch on the road and staged demonstration.
Wailing family members especially women were among the protesters who demanded justice.
Rubbishing the claims made by the police and CRPF, the family members alleged that their son was murdered in cold blood and said that the accused personnel were being shielded.
Earlier, the family members held a protest demonstration in Chinore area of Bantalab demanding an independent probe. “We always voted for National Conference. We never thought our son will get killed in the house of our leader whom we admired. Farooq Abdullah was one who participated in the funeral of my father. It was brutal. They have killed my son,” said wailing mother of the youth.
Meanwhile, a woman, who claimed to be the lone eyewitness to the mysterious killing of Shah, reached the residence of the deceased to express her condolences.
The woman, who wished her identity should not be disclosed, claimed that, “On Saturday, I was passing through the area, when I saw the XUV of Syed Murfad Shah outside the main gate of Farooq Abdullah’s residence. Murfad was sitting at the driver’s seat, when his vehicle smashed into the ex-Chief Minister’s residence gate. Immediately, the youth came out to see how much damage was caused to his vehicle,” she said.
“I slowed down my vehicle on reaching close to residence of Lambardar. I heard a gunshot which was fired by the CRPF man from the post. The CRPF man after firing a bullet also looked at me from post, he was manning at that time,” she claimed.
She claimed that she was frightened and ran away from the spot.
“Later, I learnt that the man was killed inside the premises of Farooq Abdullah’s residence,” she added.
She further claimed that the cloth (Black T-Shirt) of the deceased youth were different from one which he was wearing when she spotted him outside the gate.
“I was deeply disturbed with the incident as I witnessed the youth outside the gate and later, learnt he has been killed inside the Farooq Abdullah’s residence,” she told the family members.
“I could not eat anything since yesterday. I was unable to sleep. It was so disturbing. I fear, when they have killed him, it was not difficult for them to kill me as well,” she said in fear, while sharing grief with the wailing women.
A senior police official, wishing anonymity, however, told Rising Kashmir that the deceased youth allegedly rammed his vehicle against the gate and allegedly forced his entry into the lawn of the Abdullah’s house.
“The CRPF men, who were on guard duty, tried to stop him, when he allegedly scuffled with them and escaped towards the lobby where he was shot dead,” he claimed.
“We reached 10 minutes after the incident. He was wounded but succumbed before being shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the matter. Any eyewitness in the case should approach the police,” said the senior police officer.
“We are investigating the matter. If anything fishy comes out, the accused would be brought to book,” assured the police officer.