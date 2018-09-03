Youth killed allegedly in government forces action in Pulwama

Get - On the Play Store.
The Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party Monday condemned the remarks of the state counsel before the Supreme Court in a litigation related to Article 35-A of the Constitution, and said Governor S P Malik should ensure "a bias-free" and strong legal position of the st...More
Junior Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha on Monday directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to look into the allegations of a toilet being converted into a childcare room at the Srinagar airport. Sinha asked the AAI to follow up on the complaint by a person named Av...More
The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir Police to make public the charges against an arrested Srinagar-based journalist, Aasif Sultan. Sultan was formally arrested after six days in detention. "There are disturbing reports about reporters being ...More
A youth was killed and two others suffered injuries in government forces action at Gusoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. As per reports a youth Fayaz Ahmad Wani son of Ahsan Wani of Chewa Kalan recieved serious injuries after bullet hit in his head during...More
A youth was critically injured during clashes with the government forces in Chewakalan village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. Local residents informed a youth identified as Fayaz Ahmad wani son of Mohammed Ahsan wani of Chewakalan was critically injured after...More
Petrol and diesel prices in the country touched their highest levels on Monday mainly due to dramatic fall in rupee and a sharp rise in crude oil rates. Petrol price in Delhi rose to a record ₹79.15 a litre and diesel climbed to a fresh high of ₹71.15, according to price not...More
Two Reuters reporters were jailed on Monday for seven years for violating a state secrets act during their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, a court said, in the case that has drawn outrage for its attack on media freedom. The two journalists were being tried since 2017 for ...More
A complete shutdown is being observed in Boniyar area of Baramulla district against the killing of a minor girl. The protesters on Monday blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road against the death of a minor girl at Larri Trikanjan area of Boniyar. The protestors are demanding ide...More
Government forces have launched a massive anti-militancy operation in multiple villages of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday morning. Local residents informed that searches were launched in many villages including Belov, Murran, Rohmu, Gusoo and Fresipora by ...More
