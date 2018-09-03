About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Youth killed allegedly in government forces action in Pulwama

Published at September 03, 2018 04:16 PM 0Comment(s)1896views


Youth killed allegedly in government forces action in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
A youth was killed and two others suffered injuries in government forces action at Gusoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
 
As per reports a youth Fayaz Ahmad Wani son of Ahsan Wani of Chewa Kalan recieved serious injuries after bullet hit in his head during clashes in government forces action at Gusoo village.
 
The injured youth was immediately rushed to nearby hospital where from he was referred to SMHS Srinagar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
 
Meanwhile, two more youths received pellet wounds and have been hospitilized. 
 
When reports last came in the clashes were going on.
 
The clashes erupted in number of places in southern district after government forces launched massive anti militancy operations in number of villages in southern district.(GNS)
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top