June 20, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Youth jumps out of moving train in Budgam, injured

A youth was injured after he jumped out of a moving train in central Kashmir’s Budgam district Wednesday evening.

According to reports few youth jumped out of the train at an under-construction halt site near Naidgam village.

The injured youth was identified as Musaib Ahmad Beigh, who was rushed to SKIMS Bemina for treatment.

A nearly three-minute video of the incident was circulated on social media and people are seen rushing to the site of the incident.

 

( Representational picture)

 

 

