Youth interaction program held

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to reach to the youth of city, an interaction programme was organized by Srinagar police at Banquet Hall Srinagar, today wherein City Police Chief Dr. Haseeb Mughal freely interacted with youth.

The program was attended by about 300 youth including the ones previously given amnesty in various law and order cases, youth actively involved in social activities, youth traders, transporters, vendors, hawkers, etc from East Zone of City.

SSP Srinagar Dr. Haseeb Mughal, while speaking on the occasion stressed on channelizing the energy of youth in positive direction. He deliberated on various issues ranging from "Drug menace to Career exploration" which was appreciated by all the participants.

During the program, the participants raised various issues pertaining to Police as well as Civil Administration including drug menace, traffic jamming and several social issues.