Youth injured in Uri road accident last month succumbs

Published at December 25, 2018 02:15 PM


A youth, who was critically injured in a road accident last month, succumbed at S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar on Tuesday.

Official sources said that a youth, identified as Anayat Ahmed, was critically injured and his friend died on the spot, when their bike met with an accident at Uri in north Kashmir district of Baramulla last month.

However, after battling for his life for about a month, the youth succumbed at the hospital on Tuesday.

After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites.

