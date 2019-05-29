Youth injured in Shopian clashes succumbs

May 29, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A youth who was critically injured during clashes in Gugloora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district succumbed to injuries, health officials and police sources said.

Officials at district hospital Shopian said that they recieved a youth with a critical firearm injury and was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Police sources said that he succumbed on way to Srinagar. The slain youth was identified as Sajad Ahmad Parray, a resident of Badrihama Shopian.

(Representational picture)