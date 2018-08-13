Youth injured in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A youth has been injured in Kisrigam village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday in clashes which erupted there between government forces and youth during a cordon and search operation.
Local residents informed that a youth was injured during clashes at Kisrigam, a village in vicinity of Kakpora town of Pulwama.
The injured was shifted to a local primary health centre where doctors stated that he had sustained a fire arm injury in left foot.
The injured was referred to Bone and Joint Hospital Pulwama for further treatment.
Picture used in the story is representational