Youth injured in Pulwama

Published at August 13, 2018 05:47 PM


Srinagar

A youth has been injured in Kisrigam village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday in clashes which erupted there between government forces and youth during a cordon and search operation.


Local residents informed that a youth was injured during clashes at Kisrigam, a village in vicinity of Kakpora town of Pulwama.


The injured was shifted to a local primary health centre where doctors stated that he had sustained a fire arm injury in left foot.

The injured was referred to Bone and Joint Hospital Pulwama for further treatment.

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

