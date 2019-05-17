Youth injured in forces firing succumbs

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Arshid laid to rest at his native village

A youth, who had sustained grievous injuries in forces firing during protests at Pattan against the rape of a three-year-old girl, died at SKIMS hospital here, officials said.

Arshid Ahmad Dar, who had sustained grievous injuries in forces firing during clashes in Mirgund area few days ago, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Soura here on late Wednesday evening.

Arshid was buried in his native village at Chanabal before Sehri today.

Amid tears and sobs, the deceased youth was laid to rest at his native place.

Authorities imposed restrictions in various places in Pattan to thwart any possible protests today against the youth’s killing.

Besides, the mobile internet speed was reduced to 2G at various places in Srinagar and Budgam districts.

Most of the schools and colleges across the Valley continued to remain closed for the second day as precautionary measure.

The schools were closed in view of protests by students against the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on May 8.

The higher secondary schools and colleges continued to remain closed in various districts including Anantnag, Bandipora, Srinagar and Ganderbal.

The students from various educational institutions had carried out protest rallies since Monday to protest against Sumbal incident and demand stern punishment to the culprit.

The accused has been arrested and a special investigating team formed for expeditious probe of the case. (KNS).