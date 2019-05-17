About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Youth injured in forces firing succumbs

Arshid laid to rest at his native village

A youth, who had sustained grievous injuries in forces firing during protests at Pattan against the rape of a three-year-old girl, died at SKIMS hospital here, officials said.
Arshid Ahmad Dar, who had sustained grievous injuries in forces firing during clashes in Mirgund area few days ago, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Soura here on late Wednesday evening.
Arshid was buried in his native village at Chanabal before Sehri today.
Amid tears and sobs, the deceased youth was laid to rest at his native place.
Authorities imposed restrictions in various places in Pattan to thwart any possible protests today against the youth’s killing.
Besides, the mobile internet speed was reduced to 2G at various places in Srinagar and Budgam districts.
Most of the schools and colleges across the Valley continued to remain closed for the second day as precautionary measure.
The schools were closed in view of protests by students against the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on May 8.
The higher secondary schools and colleges continued to remain closed in various districts including Anantnag, Bandipora, Srinagar and Ganderbal.
The students from various educational institutions had carried out protest rallies since Monday to protest against Sumbal incident and demand stern punishment to the culprit.
The accused has been arrested and a special investigating team formed for expeditious probe of the case. (KNS).

Latest News

Three Hizb militants killed, army soldier injured in Shopian

Three Hizb militants killed, army soldier injured in Shopian

May 16 | Agencies
If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar

If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar

May 16 | Press Trust of India
Bhaderwah killing: Four detained, curfew remains imposed

Bhaderwah killing: Four detained, curfew remains imposed

May 16 | Agencies
KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

May 16 | Riyaz Bhat
Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir

Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir's Shopian district

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Bar Association condemns civilian killing, supports JRL

Bar Association condemns civilian killing, supports JRL's Friday harta ...

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar accuses EC of colluding with BJP

Omar accuses EC of colluding with BJP

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Reports about attack on Army in Shopian incorrect: Police

Reports about attack on Army in Shopian incorrect: Police

May 16 | Agencies
Mehbooba grieved over Pattan youth’s death

Mehbooba grieved over Pattan youth’s death

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
JRL calls for shutdown on Friday against killings in Kashmir

JRL calls for shutdown on Friday against killings in Kashmir

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Kupwara forests

Gunfight rages in Kupwara forests

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama gunfight: Slain militants identified

Pulwama gunfight: Slain militants identified

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight aftermath: Restrictions imposed in Pulwama town

Gunfight aftermath: Restrictions imposed in Pulwama town

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Pulwama gunfight: 3 militants, civilian, Army man killed

Pulwama gunfight: 3 militants, civilian, Army man killed

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Pulwama gunfighy: Two militants, Army man killed

Pulwama gunfighy: Two militants, Army man killed

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Man shot dead in Bhaderwah

Man shot dead in Bhaderwah

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Classwork suspended in higher secondary schools, colleges in Kashmir p ...

Classwork suspended in higher secondary schools, colleges in Kashmir p ...

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pattan youth injured in clashes succumbs

Pattan youth injured in clashes succumbs

May 16 | RK Online Desk
PDP activist injured in Shopian attack succumbs

PDP activist injured in Shopian attack succumbs

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Pulwama

Gunfight rages in Pulwama

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Youth injured in forces firing succumbs

Arshid laid to rest at his native village

              

A youth, who had sustained grievous injuries in forces firing during protests at Pattan against the rape of a three-year-old girl, died at SKIMS hospital here, officials said.
Arshid Ahmad Dar, who had sustained grievous injuries in forces firing during clashes in Mirgund area few days ago, succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Soura here on late Wednesday evening.
Arshid was buried in his native village at Chanabal before Sehri today.
Amid tears and sobs, the deceased youth was laid to rest at his native place.
Authorities imposed restrictions in various places in Pattan to thwart any possible protests today against the youth’s killing.
Besides, the mobile internet speed was reduced to 2G at various places in Srinagar and Budgam districts.
Most of the schools and colleges across the Valley continued to remain closed for the second day as precautionary measure.
The schools were closed in view of protests by students against the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on May 8.
The higher secondary schools and colleges continued to remain closed in various districts including Anantnag, Bandipora, Srinagar and Ganderbal.
The students from various educational institutions had carried out protest rallies since Monday to protest against Sumbal incident and demand stern punishment to the culprit.
The accused has been arrested and a special investigating team formed for expeditious probe of the case. (KNS).

News From Rising Kashmir

;