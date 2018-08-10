About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Youth injured in clashes during CASO in Shopian

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
A youth was injured allegedly in government forces action during a cordon-and-search operation at Tukroo village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.
 
Reports said that the person Fayaz Ahmad Padroo sustained a bullet wound allegedly in forces action during the cordon.
 
Fayaz was immediately shifted to near by hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital in critical conditions.
 
The stone pelting clashes broke out soon after the joint team of army, SOG and CRPF laid a seige in the village.
 
A police officer confirmed the cordon and serach operation in the area and said that the details with regard to the injury of youth is being ascertained. (GNS)
 
