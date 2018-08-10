Youth injured in clashes during CASO in Shopian

Get - On the Play Store.
A youth committed suicide by shooting himself in Rajouri district of Jammu Kashmir, police said today. Kuldeep Kumar (28) shot himself with a 12 bore gun at Jamolla village late last night. Kumar died on the spot. After receiving information on the incident, a police party ...More
Hurriyat (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said the lust for power of mainstream political parties has brought things to such a pass where the very existence of Kashmiri people is under grave threat. Speaking at Jamia Masjid, he said, "Successive Governments in India ...More
Police today slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against a "hardcore criminal" after he was arrested in Samba district of Jammu Kashmir. Shivraj Singh alias Raju, 26, had formed a gang to create terror among the people in Samba, police said. A dossier was prepared ...More
Kashmir University (KU) has announced summer vacation for its main campus and satellite campuses from August 16 to August 25. The order in this regard was issued by Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs, University of Kashmir. "The teaching Departments of the main and satellit...More
A youth was injured allegedly in government forces action during a cordon-and-search operation at Tukroovillage of south Kashmir's Shopian districton Friday. Reports said that the person Fayaz Ahmad Padroo sustained a bullet wound allegedly in forces action during the cordo...More
Two persons were arrested with heroin here, the police said today.A police party intercepted a car in R S Pura of the district and during its checking found nine grams of heroin, they said, adding that the occupants of the vehicle Narinder Singh and Sunil Kumar were arrested...More
Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik Friday said Kashmiris will lay down their lives to protect the state subject law. Addressing people in city centreLal Chowk during a protest march against possible tinkering of Article 35-A, he said the Joint Resis...More
A man was arrested on Friday with a revolver and live cartridgesat Chabutra chowk in Jammu. Police spokesman here said that the man, identified as Gopal Dass, a residentof Circular Road, Lower Mast Garh, was intercepted on suspicion and during frisking, one country-made revo...More
The maiden session of Pakistan's newly-elected Parliament will be held on Monday, 19 days after Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party emerged as the single largest in the general elections. On the first day of the National Assembly (NA), Parliament's lower house, the...More
In a meeting involving senior Civil, Police,Central Armed Police, Army, and State and Central IntelligenceAgencies, Governor N.N. Vohra undertook a detailed review of securitymanagement related issues at the Raj Bhavan.The meeting was attended by Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, North...More
Security forces on Friday recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu Kashmir's Poonch district. "The army has recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including 9mm pistols, magazines, rounds, one AK-56 rifle, one revolver, 14 hand grenades an...More
A small batch of 269 Amarnath pilgrims on Friday left Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley, police said. "The Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the Valley today morning in an escorted convoy of 15 vehicles," police sources said. This batch includ...More
