Youth injured in clashes as forces launch CASO in Budgam

Published at May 11, 2018 04:02 PM 0Comment(s)2634views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A youth was injured during clashes in forces action at Wadwan village of Soibugh in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday.

The clashes erupted soon after the government forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following the killing of a cop in militant attack.

Official sources said that the youth namely Adil Farooq Mir son of Farooq Mir resident of Galvanpora, Budgam suffered a bullet wound in his right thigh.

Mir was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

Earlier, a policeman SgCt Shamim Ahmad ( belt no. 834) of Yaripora was killed after militants attack on him at Wadwan.

The cop was posted at the police post guarding the minority community in the area.

When reports last came in the clashes amid cordon was going on in the area. (GNS)

