Youth injured in blast in Pulwama

July 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A youth was critically injured on Friday in an explosion in a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A senior police official said 28-year-old Javaid Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Abdullah Dar of Zasoo village of Pulwama was injured in an explosion while making an IED at his house.

He said Javaid received grievous injury in limbs and face and was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama, where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

A police spokesman said police has registered a case and investigating the circumstances which led to this blast.

“Incriminating materials have been recovered from the site of blast. It suggests that the injured person along with militants were involved in making an explosive device which went off resulting injuries to him,” he said.

After the blast, forces rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of the blast.