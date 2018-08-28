Youth injured after shot at by unknown gunmen in Tral

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A person was injured after shot at by unknown gunmen at Lorgam village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Reports said that the gunmen fired upon the youth namely Mohd Amin Malik outside his residence at Lorgam Tral.
Amin, was immediately taken to Sub-District hospital Tral where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment, they said
A police officer also confirmed the injuries and said a police team rushed to the spot to ascertain the details. (GNS)