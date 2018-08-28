About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Youth injured after shot at by unknown gunmen in Tral

Published at August 28, 2018 04:03 PM 0Comment(s)1575views


Youth injured after shot at by unknown gunmen in Tral

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A person was injured after shot at by unknown gunmen at Lorgam village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Reports said that the gunmen fired upon the youth namely Mohd Amin Malik outside his residence at Lorgam Tral.

Amin, was immediately taken to Sub-District hospital Tral where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment, they said

A police officer also confirmed the injuries and said a police team rushed to the spot to ascertain the details. (GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top