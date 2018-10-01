Youth hope for our better tomorrow: Mehbooba

‘Time for youngsters to come forward, contribute to JK’s development’
‘Time for youngsters to come forward, contribute to JK’s development’
Srinagar:
Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, on Sunday said that the party was determined for the economic and political empowerment of the state.
Addressing youth leaders and workers during a ‘youth interaction programme’ in Srinagar, the party president said that youth leaders must come forward and contribute to the development of the state.
The prgramme was organized by the PDP’s youth wing. During the interaction, Mufti discussed strategy for empowerment of youth across the state.
“Our party is determined for the economic and political empowerment of the state, mainly of the youth. Today we met to seek suggestions from the youngsters from all constituencies of the Kashmir,” a party statement, quoting Mufti said here.
She further added that youth PDP media cells shall be formulated at district levels to build a positive narrative on Kashmir.
While talking of reach out, Mehbooba said that all the youth members should double down on the efforts in reaching out to the marginalized and youngsters of far flung areas,
"Our conversations with the youngsters of new generation should start. The idea of dialogue reconciliation, peace and opening of our borders which are the main pivots of the foundation of PDP should be explained to these youngsters in lucid terminology," Mufti added.
Highlighting the difficult situation that was currently unfolding in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti reiterated that “there is a need for youngsters of the state to bring the situation back from the precipice of bleakness and to stand tall as vanguards of our identity.”
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Wachi, Ajaz Mir said, "The onus of highlighting the good work done by our government and the unprecedented phase of development befalls the youth members of our party from abolishing of stamp duty for properties bought in the name of women to macdamisation of roads to colleges to schools, every sector of the society saw massive upliftment,” the statement said.
MLA Yawar Mir, while speaking on the occasion said, "Be it any political stance our party has never deviated from its core ideology. We stand by the decision taken by the party in view of the urban local body polls. Youngsters of the state have the prime responsibility to defeat the nefarious designs and work for creating a positive atmosphere in the state.
Youth president, PDP, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para said, "The idea behind today's interaction was to loop in constructive feedback how to effectuate the change that PDP has always championed for the empowerment of the youth. Channelising the energies of youth into meaningful, positive actions is the immediate task that all of us had to collectively shoulder the responsibilities for."
Besides Bashir Ahmad Mir, Nazir Yatoo, Dr. Samiullah, Ajaz Qureshi, Tanvir Khan, Arif Laigaroo, Najmu Saqib, Waqar Khan, Mukhtar Ah Bandh, Advocate Zubair Bhat, Advocate Jahangir and other youth leaders were also present.