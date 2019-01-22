About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Youth hit by stone allegedly pelted by CRPF man in Srinagar, hospitalised

Published at January 22, 2019 04:00 PM 0Comment(s)372views


Agencies

Srinagar

A youth was injured after he was hit by a stone in the head, allegedly pelted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man in downtown Srinagar on Tuesday.

However, CRPF spokesman Sanjay Sharma, refuting the allegation, said that the youth fell down and injured his head in Habba Kadal area in downtown.

Locals alleged that a CRPF man hurled a brick towards a youth, identified as Muhammad Younis, from a bunker, who was on way to purchase grocery. “The brick hit the youth on the head,” they said, adding the injured was immediately taken to SHMS hospital.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top