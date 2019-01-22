Youth hit by stone allegedly pelted by CRPF man in Srinagar, hospitalised

AgenciesSrinagar
A youth was injured after he was hit by a stone in the head, allegedly pelted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man in downtown Srinagar on Tuesday.
However, CRPF spokesman Sanjay Sharma, refuting the allegation, said that the youth fell down and injured his head in Habba Kadal area in downtown.
Locals alleged that a CRPF man hurled a brick towards a youth, identified as Muhammad Younis, from a bunker, who was on way to purchase grocery. “The brick hit the youth on the head,” they said, adding the injured was immediately taken to SHMS hospital.