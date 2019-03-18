About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Youth have to take lead in bringing peace to J&K: Slathia

 National Conference State Secretary and former minister, Surjeet Singh Slathia, on Sunday underscored the role of youth in changing destiny of Jammu and Kashmir state, saying they have to take lead role in bringing about peace and strengthening unity which is under grave threat from divisive forces.
has come when youth must give a united fight to all those trying to trample the time tested secular ethos of Jammu and Kashmir by sowing seeds of mistrust and hate,” Slathia, as per a statement, said while addressing youth at Sehaj Resort Khod Slarian Ramgarh in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.
said that divisive politics have no place in a state like Jammu and Kashmir which is facing many challenges.
He urged youth to meet the challenge posed by disruptive and anti-people elements that have left a legacy of unprecedented political instability. “This challenge has to be met”, he said, exuding confidence that National Conference alone can fill the political vacuum in all the three regions and sub regions of the state.
assailed BJP “for exploiting the sentiments of people to further their political agenda and said the youth in particular have remained at the receiving end during the PDP-BJP dispensation, as the duo let them down on every front”.
sought special recruitment drive in armed and para military forces besides police for the youth residing within five kilometer radius of the International Border, saying this will open up vistas of opportunities for them.
former minister said that border dwellers have been living a pitiable life, not only because of the intermittent shelling from across the border but due to fear psychosis which restricts their movement to their land holdings for farming. “During sowing season they remain off their lands due to threat of shelling,” he said adding this has been impacting their economic conditions hugely.
Slathia said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had many a times made commitment with the border youth for jobs in the armed forces “but no concrete step has been taken in this regard thus for”.
“I hope that the Ministry of Home Affairs will take positive steps in this regard and urged the Governor to take up this issue with the Centre for the larger interest of the border dwellers.”
He also sought expediting of work on the bunkers and decision with regard to providing alternate dwelling units for the resident of forward areas.

