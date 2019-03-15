Youth has big role in politics

March 15, 2019 | Mohammad Momin Khan

Today, people are confused and are not able to understand political philosophy. Now, youth has to come out and work against mystification. Politics is one of the key elements that are essential in influencing and shaping the societies.

Youth in politics is the most debated issue and we believe that youth should step into the politics. So, that we get rid from present situation like dynasty politics, corruption etc. Youth can bring out a better change in politics because they are the real stake holders of the state. Now, we need to find out why the people are distant to the politics. There can be the two reasons for this deplorable state of politics. One may be that they have no role model to join politics or bad feedback from counselors. The second reason may be that the youth are not given opportunities to prove themselves.

Almost all the major political parties seem to be functioning under the domination of old leaders. Old people should realize that they must make way for younger people to take control of the political activities. Another important aspect which is spoiling the environment is dynasty politics and sleaze because of turmoil. The true leader is the one who moves people forward by guiding them from the back. The present day politicians are only encouraging their family and friends.

There should be proper environment for politics, where young people can learn the real meaning of governance. There should be no age bar in the politics and the criteria should be the education, idea, inspiration, motivation and enthusiasm.

Young adults can be seen as having distinctive political interests, more inclined to change than older generations, more idealistic in their goals and less loyal to established traditions.

As for the youth of our country is concerned, they can contribute in many ways than by just contesting elections. Much can be done in the areas like education, health and through awareness about various social evils. But, we required youth in the politics as this area is the root of all problems.

(Author is the Social Activist)