About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 15, 2019 | Mohammad Momin Khan

Youth has big role in politics

Today, people are confused and are not able to understand political philosophy. Now, youth has to come out and work against mystification. Politics is one of the key elements that are essential in influencing and shaping the societies.

Youth in politics is the most debated issue and we believe that youth should step into the politics. So, that we get rid from present situation like dynasty politics, corruption etc.   Youth can bring out a better change in politics because they are the real stake holders of the state. Now, we need to find out why the people are distant to the politics. There can be the two reasons for this deplorable state of politics. One may be that they have no role model to join politics or bad feedback from counselors. The second reason may be that the youth are not given opportunities to prove themselves.

 Almost all the major political parties seem to be functioning under the domination of old leaders. Old people should realize that they must make way for younger people to take control of the political activities. Another important aspect which is spoiling the environment is dynasty politics and sleaze because of turmoil. The true leader is the one who moves people forward by guiding them from the back. The present day politicians are only encouraging their family and friends.

There should be proper environment for politics, where young people can learn the real meaning of governance. There should be no age bar in the politics and the criteria should be the education, idea, inspiration, motivation and enthusiasm. 

Young adults can be seen as having distinctive political interests, more inclined to change than older generations, more idealistic in their goals and less loyal to established traditions.

As for the youth of our country is concerned, they can contribute in many ways than by just contesting elections. Much can be done in the areas like education, health and through awareness about various social evils. But, we required youth in the politics as this area is the root of all problems.

 (Author is the Social Activist)

Latest News

India seeks visa-free access for pilgrims to Kartarpur shrine

India seeks visa-free access for pilgrims to Kartarpur shrine

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleg ...

China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleg ...

Mar 14 | Agencies
Cross-LoC trade remains suspended for second day

Cross-LoC trade remains suspended for second day

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Unidentified gunmen shoot, wound NC worker in south Kashmir

Unidentified gunmen shoot, wound NC worker in south Kashmir

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Karnah residents stage protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk

Karnah residents stage protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk

Mar 14 | Irfan Yatoo
Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

Mar 14 | Agencies
10 held in Gujarat for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

10 held in Gujarat for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Hurriyat (M) slams section of media for circulating

Hurriyat (M) slams section of media for circulating 'lies and canards'

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India, Pak issue joint statement after

India, Pak issue joint statement after 'cordial' talks on Kartarpur co ...

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

Mar 14 | Agencies
Assembly elections likely to be held before Amarnath Yatra: Report

Assembly elections likely to be held before Amarnath Yatra: Report

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants

India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
HP Avalanche: bodies of all 6 missing forces personnel recovered

HP Avalanche: bodies of all 6 missing forces personnel recovered

Mar 14 | Agencies
China defends hold on Azhar, says it would help to engage in more talk ...

China defends hold on Azhar, says it would help to engage in more talk ...

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
PM surrendered to China, Pakistan: Omar

PM surrendered to China, Pakistan: Omar

Mar 14 | RK Online Desk
NC not to meet ECI team, says spokesperson

NC not to meet ECI team, says spokesperson

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur corridor begins

India-Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur corridor begins

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
No fresh traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

No fresh traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
China again blocks sanctions against Masood Azhar at UNSC

China again blocks sanctions against Masood Azhar at UNSC

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 15, 2019 | Mohammad Momin Khan

Youth has big role in politics

              

Today, people are confused and are not able to understand political philosophy. Now, youth has to come out and work against mystification. Politics is one of the key elements that are essential in influencing and shaping the societies.

Youth in politics is the most debated issue and we believe that youth should step into the politics. So, that we get rid from present situation like dynasty politics, corruption etc.   Youth can bring out a better change in politics because they are the real stake holders of the state. Now, we need to find out why the people are distant to the politics. There can be the two reasons for this deplorable state of politics. One may be that they have no role model to join politics or bad feedback from counselors. The second reason may be that the youth are not given opportunities to prove themselves.

 Almost all the major political parties seem to be functioning under the domination of old leaders. Old people should realize that they must make way for younger people to take control of the political activities. Another important aspect which is spoiling the environment is dynasty politics and sleaze because of turmoil. The true leader is the one who moves people forward by guiding them from the back. The present day politicians are only encouraging their family and friends.

There should be proper environment for politics, where young people can learn the real meaning of governance. There should be no age bar in the politics and the criteria should be the education, idea, inspiration, motivation and enthusiasm. 

Young adults can be seen as having distinctive political interests, more inclined to change than older generations, more idealistic in their goals and less loyal to established traditions.

As for the youth of our country is concerned, they can contribute in many ways than by just contesting elections. Much can be done in the areas like education, health and through awareness about various social evils. But, we required youth in the politics as this area is the root of all problems.

 (Author is the Social Activist)

News From Rising Kashmir

;