Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02, 2019 | Umar Raina

A youth, identified as Shafat Ahmad Malik son of Mohd Yousuf Malik, resident of Thune Kangan of Ganderbal district is missing since April 29 this year.



His family members said that he had left home for SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for a medical check-up on April 28 but did not return home.



"After he did not return back home till late night on April 28 we tried to call him several times but his phone was switched off. We called relatives and his friends but could not trace him," they said.



The family has filed a missing report at Police station Kangan.



SHO police station Kangan Khursheed Ahmad Awan told Rising Kashmir that the youth has been missing since April 29. He said that the family members have filed a missing report at Police station Kangan and efforts were on to trace the missing youth.