Youth giving new impetus to Kashmir struggle: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:

Paying tributes to four slain militants killed in an encounter at Rajpora Pulwama, Hurriyat Conference (M) said that “sacrifices of youth are giving a new impetus to the ongoing struggle.”
Hurriyat (M) in a statement issued here said “while as ultimate repression is on to push the youth to wall but the fact remains that New Delhi by displaying the military might can’t break the resolve of people of Kashmir neither can the international community be kept in dark for long now.”
The spokesman condemned alleged indiscriminate firing by forces on protestors. “Our youth are being killed brutality and on other hand we are not even allowed to mourn their departure.”

