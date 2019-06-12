Youth found hanging inside his house in Kupwara

June 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his home at Warsun area of Kralpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday night.

Bashir Ahmad Ganai, 23, son of Abdul Khaliq Ganai hanged himself inside his home late last night, reports said.

The family members of the youth, after spotting him hanging inside the room, immediately rushed him to the Sub-District hospital Kupwara where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Bashir was a sumo driver by profession. It was not immediately known as to why he took this extreme step, a police official said.

He said that a case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations have been started in the matter. (GNS)