Youth found hanging at home in north Kashmir

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 23-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his home at Warsun area of Kralpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Bashir Ahmad Ganai son of Abdul Khaliq Ganai hanged himself inside his home on late last night, local newsgathering GNS reported.

The family members of the youth, after spotting him hanging inside the room, immediately rushed him to the Sub-District hospital Kupwara where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

A police officer when contacted also confirmed the incident.

Bashir, who was a sumo driver by profession and it was not immediately known as to why he took this extreme step, the official said.

He said that a case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up in this regard.