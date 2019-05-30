Youth found dead under mysterious conditions in Mendhar

May 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A youth was found dead under mysterious condition at his home in Chak Bonala area of Mendhar of Poonch district on Thrusday.

Reports said that a youth namely Javid Iqbal son of Mohd Arif resident of Chak Bonala was found dead at his home.

He was student of BA first year of Government degree college Mendhar.

BMO Mendhar said that the preliminary investigations suggest that Javeed died due to overdose of of drugs.

Meanwhile locals appealed to DIG Poonch-Rajouri range, SSP Poonch, and DC Poonch that a special drive should be started in the area to eradicate this Drug menace as to save the future generation.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar also confirmed the incident and said that investigations have been taken up into this matter.(GNS)