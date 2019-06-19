Youth found dead under mysterious conditions in Khanyar

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A youth was found dead under mysterious conditions on Tuesday in Khawaja Bazar area of Khanyar in old Srinagar.

The deceased has been identified as Haroon Rasheed (24) son of Abdul Rasheed from Bachpora, Soura.

Reports reaching GNS said that some locals spotted the body inside a washroom at Khawja Bazar area of Naqshband Sahib in Khanyar and informed police about it.

It said that soon after being informed police reached the spot and recovered the body.

A police officer said a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and investigations were taken up.