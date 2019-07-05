Youth found dead inside water tank in Anantnag

July 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A body of 25-year-old youth was found inside a water tank at Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

Reports said that some locals spotted the body inside water tank (water reservoir) constructed by PHE department in forest area of Achabal and immediately informed police about it.

A police team reached the site and recovered the body.

A police officer said the deceased was identified as Majid Nissar Shah (25) son of Nissar Ahmad Shah of Achabal.

He said the deceased, according to reports, was mentally unsound.

A case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up to ascertain the actual cause of death. (GNS)