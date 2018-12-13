Youth festival Sonzal-2018 begins at Kashmir University

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 12:
The 8th edition of Kashmir University’s Youth festival Sonzal-2018 started here at KU on Wednesday.
Organised by Division of Youth Affairs, Department of Students Welfare (DSW) KU the inaugural ceremony of the festival started with a live performance of University Tarana by the cultural group of DSW at Ibn-i- Khalidoon auditorium and was attended by hundreds of enthusiastic students who had turned up from various parts of the valley.
Inaugurating the eight-day annual festival Vice Chancellor, KU Prof Talat Ahmad who was chief guest on the occasion said “It is one of the biggest platforms to identify the hidden talent in the students across Kashmir. The festival is not only for university students but for the students of whole Kashmir who are welcome here to prove their mettle in various spheres.”
While suggesting the organizers of the festival to ensure participation of students from satellite campuses in such youth oriented programs Prof Talat said “We should organise smaller editions of Sonzal at all satellite campuses including Leh and Kargil so that the students who are not able to come all the way to the valley to participate in such programs can also get an opportunity to prove their talent.”
Prof Talat added that such co-curricular activities bring overall development of students wherein they interact with their contemporaries which helps in cross fertilization of creative thoughts and ideas.
Dean College Development Council (DCDC) and Registrar KU Prof Neelofar Khan who was guest of honour said that it’s a very proud moment for all of us to host yet another edition of youth festival.
“Sonzal is a KU`s legacy and our university has been able to conduct it successfully for more than a decade now. This is very important event of university. It’s the platform where our students can showcase their talent and skills,” added Prof Khan.
On the occasion she also appreciated the students who represented Kashmir University at various National and International events and have brought laurels to the state in general and Varsity in particular.
Dean Students Welfare and Chairperson Sonzal Prof Raies Qadri welcomed the dignitaries and participants and said that Sonzal festival provides a platform to students to foster greater sense of togetherness and camaraderie.
Cultural officer DSW Shahid Ali Khan, the organising secretary of Sonzal-2018 conducted the proceedings on the inaugural day of the festival.
The festival shall host competitions in quiz, debate, elocution, collage making, poster-making, painting, cartoon-making, ‘Rangoli’, clay-modeling, Mehandi, photography, musical events and other categories, during next eight days.
On the inaugural day of the festival around 30-40 students participated in painting competition under the theme ‘Peace for All’ which was evaluated by a three-member jury comprising of Masood Hussain, Yusuf Naqshbandi and Akhter Rasool.
The festival is co-sponsored by J&K Bank whereas Greater Kashmir is the Media Partner.