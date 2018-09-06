Youth Festival commences at Bhaderwah Campus JU

1100 students from Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh to participate in 35 events
1100 students from Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh to participate in 35 events
Bhadarwah, Sept 05 :-
Bhadarwah Campus, University of Jammu in collaboration with Indian Army based at Bhadarwah is organising five days Chenab Valley Youth Festival “SANGAM 2018-19”, which commenced at Bhadarwah Campus this morning.
The SANGAM 2018-19, with the tag line 'Lets Build Our Nation' was inaugurated by Cheif Guest, GOC Delta Force Maj Gen Rajiv Nanda along with Guest of Honour, DDC Doda, Simrandeep Singh and Special invitee Phuntsog Ladakhi, Yoga Instructor of International fame, in presence of Commander 4 Sector RR Narinder Jit Singh , Prof. GM Bhat Rector , Bhadarwah Campus, CO RR, SP Operation Doda Ravinder Pal Singh, MLC Naresh Kumar Gupta and ASP Rajinder Singh. Besides of large number of Civil and Military dignitaries, SDPO Bhadarwah, officials of Civil Administration, Police Department, CRPF, Prominent Citizens of
Bhadarwah, Principals and Teachers Of Colleges/ Schools were also present on the occasion.
The mega event witnessed participation of more than 1100 students and teachers from 32 colleges including Bhadarwah Campus, University of Jammu, Islamia Faridia College Kishtwar, Government Degree Colleges of Bhadarwah, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kilotran, Marwah and Chatroo, beside 10 Colleges from Kashmir Valley and one from Leh.
An official spokesperson said press statement released by the University said that this is the first time when the students from all the three regions viz Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are participating in a program at their campus. “For the first time Colleges from Kashmir and Ladakh region are participating in this mega event.”
In the festival students showcased their skills in dancing and singing on the day of opening ceremony of the event.
Speaking on the occasion, GOC Delta Force Maj Gen Rajiv Nanda congratulated the Army and Bhadarwah Campus for organising this colourful bonanza. "The cultural programme presented by the students depicted mutual harmony and brotherhood which is an integral part of the culture of Chenab region,” he said adding that the people of this region especially youth should rise above the communal politics and secure a bright future for themselves and for this region.
"Youth festival is an appropriate platform to showcase talent. We hope the festival is successful and every year we can increase the stature and scale of the programme. The university has put in all efforts to make the programme successful,” GOC added.
Maj Gen while emphasising on the youth of this region said that the youth should play a vital role in making this region a hub of higher learning. “Bhadarwah Campus can play an important role in securing the future of this region and the way the Campus is progressing, the days are very near when it will emerge as an important education hub of not only this region but of entire country,” he said and lauded the role of Rector Bhadarwah Campus Prof GM Bhat for taking keen interest in making this temple of higher learning a source of light for under privileged students.
DCC Doda Simrandeep Singh in his address praised the Armed Forces and Bhadarwah Campus for organizing such constructive activities in the region which help in diverting the energies of the youth in proper direction thus helping in weaning them away from anti-social activities.
Rector Bhaderwah Campus Prof. GM Bhat and CO 4RR in their welcome address congratulated the youth of Chenab Valley for embarrassing education and knowledge leading to self development and enriching the society. Prof. Bhat said that in coming time more such events will be organised to explore the unexplored talent of this hilly district. They also thanked the colleges participating in the event and who could make it possible on a very short notice in such a harsh weather. They also highlighted the role of youth in developing the Nation and importance of Army in one’s life. He also said that the profession of Army is the noblest profession and students should aspire to be part of it.
A total of thirty five different competitions viz Debate, Sketching, Clay Modelling, Photography, Athletics, Chess, Badminton for girls, Quiz, Painting, Marathon, Volleyball, Kabaddi and Cricket etc will be conducted during the five days of Youth Festival. Several educational and motivational lectures will be also delivered by various dignitaries including Rector, Bhadarwah Campus, University of Jammu.