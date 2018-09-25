Youth Festival at SKICC on Sep 29

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar, Sep 24:

A day-long youth festival "Hunar-E-Kashmir", will be organised on September 29 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here.
The festival is being conducted with an aim to inculcate the spirit of creativity amongst the Youth, Information on various careers, encourage participation in sports and promote peace.
A large number of events like solo and group singing, band display, painting, calligraphy, etc will be organised during the youth festival.
The grand finale of the Youth Festival will be a cultural and musical show by renowned and accomplished Bollywood singer Javed Ali. Noted film and television personalities like Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee and Tina Dutta will also be present.
Governor of J&K Satya Pal Malik will be the Chief Guest of the event. A large number of youth are expected to participate from all over Jammu & Kashmir in the festival.

 

