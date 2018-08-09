Youth feel cheated by Mehbooba Mufti-led government: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu;
National Conference leader and district President Ramban, Haji Sajjad Shaheen, on Wednesday said, the youth of the state have been allegedly “suffocated by the repressive policies” of the previous PDP-BJP government .
In a statement, Shaheen said that, “looming uncertainty has created a sense of despair and hopelessness” among them.
“The previous government’s failure to reach out and build bridges of reconciliation and peace with our youth has created a political vacuum,” Shaheen, as per the statement said while addressing a function held by youth wing of party's block Banihal in panchayat Asshar where a large number of youth from Congress and PDP joined National Conference in presence of the district President.
Referring to the unrest in the Valley, Shaheen said that in this grim atmosphere, the youth is being robbed of their right to dream of a dignified and prosperous future.
He said the youth is “feeling cheated as promises made to them were either broken or unapologetically abandoned”.
“The same promises were then bartered without any inhibitions for personal and familial political empowerment of a few people while our hardworking, honest and sincere young men and women were let down and left to the mercy of uncertainty and turmoil,” he said.
Urging the youth to work harder, better and smarter to keep pace with the world, Shaheen said that National Conference will not allow anybody to push our youth into the darkness of pessimism.
Welcoming the new entrants in the party fold Shaheen expressed hope that their joining will further strengthen the party at grassroot level .
He asked the party's youth wing to reach out to the youth and empower them politically to become opinion makers and stake holders in finding solutions to these problems.
Block president Banihal Haji Abdul Ahad Shan, Vice block president Haji Ismail Beigh , Abdul Majid Sheikh , provencial youth vice president Tariq Ahmed Dar, block president Youth Mukhtiar Ahmed Sheikh and Abdul Latief , Farooq Ahmed Malik, Nazir Ahmed Dar, Bilal Ahmed Beig, Farid Ahmed also addresed the gathering.