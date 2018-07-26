Youth escapes from police custody

Umar RashidSrinagar, July 25 :
A person who was arrested in connection with the killing of a civilian some 10-days ago, escaped from police custody in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.
An official said that prisoner Suhail Ahmad Wani, brother of slain Hizb militant Nasir Wani of Heff village Wednesday escaped from the Police Station Zainapora.
Suhail was arrested along with two other persons Shakir Ahmad Padder of Heff Shopian (brother of slain HM commander Saddam Padder) and Suhail Ahmad Sheikh by SOG Zainapora in connection with the killing of the civilian Tariq Ahmad Mohan on July 15, he said.
Body of Tariq Ahmad Mohand was recovered in Arwani on July 09 with torture marks all over his body.
Police later registered a case FIR no. 36 /2018 Under sec 302, 364 and 7/25 in police station Zainapora and arrested the trio.
The official said that searches have been launched to nab the fleeing prisoner. (GNS)