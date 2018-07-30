Youth enthusiasm towards NC in Kargil overwhelming: Salman

Srinagar, July 29:
Youth National Conference Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar on Sunday said the enthusiasm and overwhelming response of the youth towards the party in Kargil was encouraging a sign of the change that was sweeping across the State. Addressing a one-day Youth Convention of the Party at Kargil on Sunday, the YNC Provincial President said the youth of the State were coming forward to support National Conference so that the challenges faced by the State could be met through unity, diligence and dedication.
“Today’s successful youth convention in Kargil goes on to show how youth all across the State – across regional and linguistic divides – are uniting in an effort to take the State out of the morass of disenchantment and disillusionment. For the last four years the youth reeled under unprecedented harassment, nepotism and wanton corruption as the PDP-BJP Government focused all its energies and resources on extending undue and illegitimate favours to the kith and kin of its leaders. One recruitment scam after another proved that Mehbooba Mufti’s tenure was anti-youth and it was her government that pushed our youth against the wall”, the YNC Provincial President said in Kargil.
The YNC Provincial President asked the party’s youth functionaries and activists to reach out to the people and act as agents of change in view of the deep chaos and mess that the State has been engulfed in due to the misrule, nepotism, corruption and anti-people policies of the previous Government.
“Our youth leaders and activists are reaching out to youth and seeking their participation in a collective effort to restore peace and stability in the State while resolutely fighting for our political rights and honour. National Conference has always led the fight against enemies inimical to the State’s interests and we will continue to fight from the front rows in the future. We will defeat all clandestine efforts to undermine the State’s integrity and to weaken its voice”, the YNC Provincial President added.
Other party leaders who addressed the Youth Convention included Senior Party Leader Qamar Ali Akhoon, Political Advisor to NC Vice President, Tanvir Sadiq, District President Kargil Haji Hanifa, YNC Senior Vice President Ahsan Pardesi, Danish Bhat and Khalid Rathore in addition to Party parent and youth leaders from Kargil.