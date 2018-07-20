Youth drowns to death in Jhelum near Lelhara village

Javid SofiPulwama , July 19:
A youth drowned to death in Jhelum at Lelhara village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
Local residents from Lelhara village informed Rising Kashmir that a youth, Muhammad Amir, 20, drowned to death in Jhelum at around 1:00 PM while he was having a bath in Jhelum along with his friends.
Amir, who is said to be a resident of Takuna village, went for taking a bath in Jhelum. Eyewitnesses said that his friends were diving into Jhelum from the deck of a boat and then were swimming to the shore. The youth attempted to imitate other boys diving and swimming but after he dived into the water he couldn't swim," the eyewitnesses said, adding that he soon drowned in water. They informed that his body was fished out at around 3:00 PM.