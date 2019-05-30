Youth drowns in stream in Sopore

May 30, 2019 | Agencies

A 24-year-old youth drowned in a stream in the apple township of Sopore in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Thursday.

Official sources said that a youth, identified as Shariq Mir, slipped and fell into a stream. Other people present in the area jumped into the waterbody to save the life of the youth. However, he drowned.



They said the body was later fished out from the stream. After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites, they added.