Youth dies of electrocution in south Kashmir

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 25-year-old truck driver died due to electrocution in Lassipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Saturday.

A police officer told GNS that Faisal Fayaz Dar son of Fayaz Ahmad Dar of Pahoo village of Pulwama received an electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire at the industrial area Lassipora late today afternoon.

Faisal was immediately taken to district hospital Pulwama in an unconscious state where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer said. After completing all legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites, he added.