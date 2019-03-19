Youth dies in Police custody in Srinagar

March 19, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

A youth from south Kashmir's Pulwama district died in a police custody in Srinagar on Tuesday.

A senior Police officer confirmed the incident while talking to Rising Kashmir.

"An individual has died (in custody). He was held in a militacy-related case. We will share the details after sometime," he said.

According to reports the deceased youth has been identified as Rizwan Asad of Awantipora in Pulwama.

The death took place during intervening night of 18 and 19 March, reports said.

Quoting a Police officer, a local news agency GNS reported that Police have requested for magisterial inquiry under 176 CrPc to initiate the thorough probe to ascertain the actual cause of the death.