Youth dies in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Published at May 12, 2018 04:00 AM 0Comment(s)633views


Nazim Ali Manhas

Poonch, May 11:

 A youth was killed in Pakistani troops firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.
Army sources said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and resorted to firing from small arms along the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch district last night.
They said 22-year-old youth Mohammad Ikhlaq son Mohammad Sadiq R/o Kalisan, BaghalDhara received serious injuries and died on spot.
The firing caused panic among the people living in BaghalDhara forward areas of Gulpur sector.
DySP Headquarters PoonchShahiedNayeem said Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing during the intervening night of May 10/11 on Army posts at BaghalDhara area of Gulpur sector of Poonch district.
He said army men retaliated and the firing continued intermittently for about an hour.
Due to cross-LoCfiring, a youth sustained critical injuries and died on spot.

 

