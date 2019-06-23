Youth dies after slipping from moving train in Awantipora

A youth was killed Sunday after he slipped off a moving train in Gulzarpora area of Awantipora belt of South kashmir's Pulwama district.
Eyewitnesses told a news agency that the youth was near the door of the train when he slipped off a moving train and died on spot.
An official while confirming the incident said that identity of the youth is being ascertained.
(KNO)
A youth was killed Sunday after he slipped off a moving train in Gulzarpora area of Awantipora belt of South kashmir's Pulwama district.
Eyewitnesses told a news agency that the youth was near the door of the train when he slipped off a moving train and died on spot.
An official while confirming the incident said that identity of the youth is being ascertained.
(KNO)