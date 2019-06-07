Youth dies, 4 others injured due to electrocution in Budgam

June 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An 18-year-old youth died while as four others suffered injuries due to electrocution at Bunoora Aripanthan area of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

Reports said that the five persons namely Mohd Rafiq Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd, Javid Ahmad Bhat son of Mehraj u Din Bhat, Sonullah Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd and Mohd Rafiq Mir son of Abdul Rashid Mir, all residents of Bunapora Aripathen recieved burn injuries while erecting an electric pole when it came in contact with High Tension (HT) line.

In the mishap, all the five persons recieved seriously burn injuries due to electrocution and were taken to nearby hospital SDH Magam for treatment where from they have been referred to JVC Bemina hospital for advanced treatment, they said.

However, one among the injured Shakeel Ahmad Dar (18) succumbed to injuries, they said.

A police officer said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations have been started.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Sehrish Asgar said that some people were injured while erecting an electric pole without informing the department.

" I urge everyone not to indulge in such hazardous activities themselves and take assistance of the concerned departments," DC said.

However, the local residents that despite repeated requests the department officials didn't turn up.

W"requested time and again but nobody heard us as such locals were forced to do what they did." (GNS)

(Representional picture)