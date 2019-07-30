Youth detained while attending the nature’s call in Handwara

July 30, 2019 |

Police on Monday detained a youth who was attending the nature’s call in north Kashmir’s Handwara belt of Kupwara district. He was released three hours after the intervention of DGP Dilbagh Singh.

According to reports, Muzaffar Ahmad, working as a salesman at Lightway Training Corporation in Handwara was detained by police while he had gone to relieve himself in a place away from people’s sight.

Muzaffar pleaded before the police officer that he had gone to the secluded place just to attend the nature’s call but the police detained him, reports said.

In the meantime, the local traders’ federation after coming to know about the detention expressed shock and demanded his release.

The traders said on one hand, the government has failed to construct a public toilet in the area, and on the other side, a youth was detained for three hours just for attending the nature’s call in a private place. “This is a matter of serious concern that a person was arrested in such a way,” they said.

The traders have appealed the district administration to provide them a public toilet so that they don’t have to suffer such humiliation.

They also thanked the DGP Dilbagh Singh for timely intervention that led to the release of the youth from police custody. (GNS)