Youth detained over suspicious movement near Sunjwan Military Station

May 13, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Army on Sunday afternoon apprehended a Ramban resident after guards noticed suspicious movement close to Sunjwan military station.

The guards in the military station noticed suspicious movement close to the vicinity gate following which they sounded an alert.

“At about 1310 hours, the movement of young man was loitering in close vicinity of Army Gate was closely monitored by the alert Army personnel on duty,” said Defense Spokesperson, Lt Col Devinder Anand, while speaking to Rising Kashmir.

As the guards became suspicious about his movements, the Defense Spokesperson said that the Army personnel asked the individual to prove his identity.

“The individual failed to prove his identity. And, subsequently he was detained and later, handed over to local police at Police Station Channi Himmat for further investigation,” said the Defense spokesperson.

According to the defense spokesperson, Army have identified detained youth as Arik Wani as mentioned in voter card son of Ghulam Ahmed resident of Ramban.

Quoting preliminary questioning, he said, they were found him loitering suspiciously around 'B' gate for over half-an-hour.

“He had approached B-Gate at approx time - 1307 hours. He asked to call for his accomplice named Mukesh Kumar who works in a local restaurant Jammu Darbar in Channi Himmat,” said the Defense spokesperson.

