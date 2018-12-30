Youth critically injured in Pulwama succumbs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 29:
A minor boy critically injured in a mysterious blast at Gadoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday has succumbed at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
An official said Arif Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Ghani Dar of Laroow Pulwama, was first admitted at district hospital Pulwama where from he was shifted to SMHS hospital where he breathed his last.
According to the attendants, he was rearing sheep in an orchard when he found some explosive shell which exploded in his hand.