About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Youth commits suicide in Rajouri

Published at August 10, 2018 04:45 PM 0Comment(s)783views


Youth commits suicide in Rajouri

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A youth committed suicide by shooting himself in Rajouri district of Jammu Kashmir, police said today.

 

Kuldeep Kumar (28) shot himself with a 12 bore gun at Jamolla village late last night. Kumar died on the spot.

After receiving information on the incident, a police party rushed to the spot and the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

After legal formalities were conducted, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites.

A case was registered and further investigations is going on, the officer said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top