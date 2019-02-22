Youth clash with forces near gunfight site in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore
Clashes erupted between protesters and government forces at a gunfight site at Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
Witnesses said that youth tried to march towards the site of the gunfight resulting in clashes.
They said youth hurled stones on the forces who retaliated with tear smoke shells.
Earlier, a fierce gunfight raged in the village after government forces launched a cordon and search operation on Thursday evening after credible inputs about presence of militants in the area.
A senior police official said that the gunfight is still going on and there are no reports of any militant killings yet.
Intense firing was going on till last reports.
Following the gunfight, a partial shutdown is being observed in Sopore town.
Authorities have also ordered imposition of restrictions in Sopore.
"In view of the apprehension of law and order problem, restrictions under sec 144 CRPC are hereby imposed on the gathering of more than 4 persons in entire Sub-division Sopore with effect from evening 21-02- 2019 till further orders," reads an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate Sopore.