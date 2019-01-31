Youth can bring JK out of miseries: Mir

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday said that youth were key agents to peace and progress—saying that they can bring state out of miseries.
Addressing a day-long Youth Convention and first time voters of Dooru Veerinag, Mir said that youth hold the key to progress and development while having the ability to bring the State out of morass and uncertainty.
He also apprised the first time voters present in the convention about the power of their vote and emphasized them to gear up for a big change, as that, their vote can bring a better change in the society, which is the need of the time.
Addressing the meeting at Omoh Veerinag, Mir urged the Convention to come forward for a better change in the State, as the State has suffered enormously on every count due to the political exploitation. He told the convention that State needs the services of young generation, very badly, to ensure overall development and progress in all the three regions, as the youth can bring out state from miseries. He said Congress party would duty to bound to empower every section of the State equally especially the Youth, who hold the key to development and prosperity and can change the direction, for which they (Youth) need to rise to the occasion to show the power of their vote in the upcoming Assembly ad parliamentary Elections. On this occasion, Mir expressed confidence that youth in the State have realized that they need to come forward to ensure change in the State by defeating the forces inimical to peace and development of the State.
“I would urge the Youth not only of this Assembly Segment (Dooru) but the youth in all the three regions to remain steadfast to serve the people to the best of their ability an ensure defeat of political exploitation,” Mir added and urged them to strengthen the Congress Party, for the fact, Congress Party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi feels duty bound to empower the Youth and other sections of the people from grass roots level. Those who addressed the Youth convention included Ghulam Mohiuddin Bhat, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Iqbal Ahanger, Tariq Mohi U Din Gani, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Peer Shahbaz, Syed Muhammad Rafi and others.