Youth campaign for end to drug abuse in Kashmir

Sajidah YousufSrinagar:
Around three years back Sajad Rashid, 20, (name changed) started consuming drugs after suffering depression bouts, but it didn’t help him, instead worsened his health condition.
He says his parents would rarely question him over the harm he was causing to himself until his friends motivated and helped him quit drugs.
“I used to prefer isolation and to be on drugs because I used to be depressed but I quit it eight months ago because of my friends,” said Rashid.
He said substance consumption was not the only killer but has a large impact on one’s entire family.
Rashid no longer is a drug user and has now become a part of a campaign to help other victims of drug abuse to get rid of drug addiction.
On Saturday Rashid joined a protest demonstration along with some 45 youth at Srinagar’s Partap Park to spread awareness about its hazards and demanded a ban on the “easy availability of drugs in Kashmir”.
The demonstration was organized by Saqib Mehraj Bhat under the banner of Anti-Drug Campaign with other 45 members of his organization, Anti-Drugs Alliance.
Bhat told Rising Kashmir that he started this campaign four months ago to create awareness among youth about the evils of drugs on the society as a whole.
“We have lost our one generation to guns and we don’t want another generation to be on drugs. We want to aware people about it,” Bhat said.
He said that they have girl members also in the organization “as it was found in the survey conducted by them that girls are more addicted to drugs in the valley than boys”.
A female member said that girls are more prone to drugs because “they have a free hand to articles like nail paint and stationery fluid which are used as drugs by them”.
“Registered cases in 2016 were 28,000 girls in Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital and Police Control Room (PCR) for rehabilitation and there were numerous unregistered cases because of easy access to drugs,” she said.
The protesting members blamed parents saying they don’t ask their children about the money they spend.
Parents have failed to share that bond with their children and there are drugs which even poor people can afford.
They said that government should take action against the freely availability of drugs from chemist shops.
They said government should also restrict the cultivation of cannabis plants.
“The organization treated six patients of drug addicts at PCR who couldn’t afford the expenses.” members said.
