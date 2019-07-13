Youth arrested during nocturnal raids in Sopore

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Half dozen youth were arrested during nocturnal raids in different parts of Sopore town.

Sources told CNS that during intervening night og Thursday and Friday government forces raided many residential houses in the area and took away several youth with them.

The arrested youth have been identified as Aadil Ahmad War, Shahnawaz Ahmad war, Zahoor ahmad war,Tariq Ahmad war, irfan Ahmad Malik and Irshad Ahmad Malik all residents of Sopore.

Sub Divisional Police officer (SDPO) Sopore Raja Majid, while confirming the arrests, told CNS that yes police has detained have arrested some youths, who are involved in different anti social activities & various other types of cases.