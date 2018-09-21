About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Youth arrested during nocturnal raids in Shopian

Published at September 21, 2018 12:54 AM 0Comment(s)249views


Rising Kashmir News

Shopian: 

Two youth were arrested during nocturnal raid by the forces in Saidpora-Bala village of south Kashmir’s district Shopian district.

According to local newsgathering agency, family members said that forces raided their houses late last night and picked up the two youth.

They identified said duo as Muhammad Irfan Naikoo son of Farooq Ahmad Naikoo and Muhammed Shafi Naikoo son Muhammed Mansoor Naikoo.

Meanwhile, the villagers have alleged that the forces also beat up other civilians during the raids. 

