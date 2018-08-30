Youth arrested after trying to molest girl in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, August 29:
Police Wednesday arrested a youth who tried to molest a girl in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
A police statement said Police Post Pakherpora received information that a youth identified as Nazim Ahmad Dar son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a resident of Pakherpora injured a girl while attempting to molest her.
On receiving this information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the victim girl to nearby hospital for treatment where from she has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment, police said, adding, police have taken the cognizance of the matter.
A case FIR number 56/2018 under relevant sections of law has been registered and the accused has been arrested, police said.
Police added during investigation it came to surface that the accused had also thrashed a teacher earlier this year for which a separate FIR has already been registered.